AUSTIN (KXAN) — There will be a new way to watch Austin FC starting in 2023.

Apple announced Tuesday a deal with Major League Soccer that will make Apple TV+ the host for every game for the next decade.

In order to watch the games, fans will need to subscribe to an MLS streaming service that will be available through the Apple TV+ app, according to Apple’s press release. Season ticket holders for all MLS teams, including Austin FC, will have free access to the streaming site.

Subscription prices, how to sign up and other details on programming will be announced in the coming months, the release said.

During its first two MLS seasons, Austin FC has streamed a large portion of its games on its app. ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, also offers a wide variety of games.

This season, you can watch Austin FC on television through the CW Austin and KBVO in Austin.

A broad selection of MLS and League Cup matches, including some of the biggest matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free. There will also be no local blackouts or restrictions.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said.

Fans will also have access to behind-the-scenes views of the players and clubs, plus a weekly live show with post-game analysis. All MLS and Leagues Cup matches will be called in English and Spanish.

“We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club,” Cue said.