20 years after he moved to Austin, this referee was at the center of soccer history at Q2 Stadium

Austin FC
Posted: / Updated:
Atmosphere inside Q2 Stadium as kickoff is about to start

Atmosphere inside Q2 Stadium as kickoff is about to start

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Ismail Elfath didn’t follow the signs to Q2 Stadium on Saturday night. He didn’t need to.

He took a route he’s traveled hundreds, maybe thousands of times during the two decades he’s lived in Central Texas. From his house in Wells Branch, he didn’t even need to take the highway. Driving south on Metric Boulevard, past his old apartment, then right on Rutland Drive, to the intersection where he worked for nearly seven years as a project manager and IT consultant.

Elfath, a longtime Austinite and receiver of the Austin Soccer Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, was the center referee for the biggest moment in his city’s soccer history. He blew the whistle for kickoff of Austin FC vs. the San Jose Earthquakes

Read the full story on Elfath’s journey in soccer in The Striker Texas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • June 23 at Minnesota United FC
  • June 27 vs. Columbus Crew
  • July 2 vs. Portland Timbers
  • July 7 vs. Los Angeles FC
  • July 22 vs. Seattle Sounders

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss