Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Watch KXAN News
KXAN Live
Texas coronavirus vaccine
Texas Politics
State of the State
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Accused rapist hires hit-men to kill his niece, they killed two others instead
Video
Harry Styles look-alike arrested for armed robbery
Video
Texas Democrats respond to Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State: ‘We have all suffered under his watch’
9 Fort Bliss soldiers released from hospital after ingesting antifreeze
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Texas coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Low Water Crossings
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
The Big Game
High School Football
Westlake High School Football Stream
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Astros
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
The Big Game
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN News
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Home for the Holidays
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Austin FC
Austin FC releases inaugural ‘Legends’ jersey kit
Austin FC’s debut season to start in April, club won’t host MLS game until June
Video
Austin FC announces new stadium name — Q2 Stadium
Video
Austin FC drafts Virginia Tech’s Daniel Pereira first overall in MLS SuperDraft
Video
Austin FC pick Danny Hoesen, Jared Stroud, Brady Scott and Joe Corona in 2020 MLS expansion draft
More Austin FC Headlines
Austin FC adds experienced USMNT defenders, Costa Rica internationals, Irish striker to roster
Austin FC unveils inaugural home jersey
Video
An inside look at Austin FC’s new soccer stadium
Video
Austin FC to open waitlist memberships for future matches
Austin FC sells over 15K season ticket memberships for inaugural season
Austin FC still on track for first season in 2021 but 3 new MLS franchises hit by delays
Austin FC begins construction on ‘state-of-the-art’ training facility in north Austin
Austin FC sells out of designated premium season ticket memberships
Want to see the future home of Austin FC? Check out the franchise’s construction cam
Video
YETI named Austin FC’s first jersey sponsor, founding partner
Video
Tracking the Coronavirus
COVID-19 Wrap-Up: Numbers are moving in right direction, but Stage 5 expected through February
DATA: DSHS reports surge in COVID-19 case totals in several local counties after “data entry and data cleaning efforts”
Video
DATA: Vaccine providers in Texas are administering an average of 98,862 doses per day, a new record high
Video
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 5,298 active COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths
Video
Hays County has 2,358 active coronavirus cases, 185 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 1,801 active coronavirus cases, 311 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 667 active cases of coronavirus, 62 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 37 active COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 212 active cases of COVID-19, 64 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 48 COVID-19 deaths; 138 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 150 active cases of coronavirus, 41 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 181 active cases of COVID-19; 20 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 157 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 36 deaths
Video
Llano County has 168 active COVID-19 cases; 35 deaths
Video
Mason County reports 26 active cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths
Video
Milam County has 76 active COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address, Texas Democrats’ response
Live
LIST: Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses in Week 8
Video
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ filming will cause road closure Tuesday in Round Rock
Video
Deadly rear-end crash catches Amazon truck on fire, shuts down SH 71 near Montopolis
Video
Texas Democrats respond to Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State: ‘We have all suffered under his watch’
Don't Miss
Travis County will likely remain in stage 5 for another month
Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State to be hosted live by Texas Nexstar stations
Joe Biden 2nd Catholic U.S. president. How his reception is different from JFK’s
Video
In chance encounter, nursing student gives COVID-19 vaccine to his grandparents
Video
Round Rock teen develops app, founds nonprofit to reduce global visual impairment
Video