Austin FC sells season ticket memberships for 30,000 seats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC appears to have the attention of the professional sports-starved community, if the number of sold season ticket memberships is evidence of the city’s interest in the franchise.

Austin FC announced Thursday it received season ticket membership deposits for over 30,000 seats. Deposits started at $50 and allowed the customer to reserve up to eight seats each.

The memberships aren’t guaranteed rights to purchase season tickets, but it allows the customer to get in a queue when season tickets become available.

The McKalla Place stadium is expected to have a 20,500 seat capacity for the first season in 2021. Simple math would say that’s too many ticket requests. In a “Frequently Asked Questions” email sent Thursday, the club explained the system.

The email read: “It is customary for major league teams, irrespective of the sport, to collect deposits for more seats than the actual stadium seating capacity when opening a new stadium. Austin FC deposits are refundable, and it is believed that a limited percentage of those placed deposits may choose to not purchase season ticket memberships.”

Austin FC is still actively taking Season Ticket Membership deposits online with a valid credit card at www.austinfc.com, over the phone at 512-572-8932, and in-person at Austin FC’s office at 1835-A Kramer Lane, Suite 600 during business hours. The franchise also said regular season single match tickets will be available for purchase.