Austin FC pick Danny Hoesen, Jared Stroud, Brady Scott and Joe Corona in 2020 MLS expansion draft

San Jose Earthquakes forward Danny Hoesen, right, dribbles past Los Angeles FC defender Jordan Harvey during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC walked away from the MLS expansion draft with four new players as the club’s squad for its inaugural season continues to take shape.

They selected San Jose Earthquakes attacker Danny Hoesen with their first choice, followed by Jared Stroud of the New York Red Bulls, young goalkeeper Brady Scott from Nashville SC and Joe Corona, a USMNT international from the LA Galaxy.

Hey Austin, welcome your 2020 MLS Expansion Draft picks! 👋🌳 pic.twitter.com/XxoZyWZYX0 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) December 15, 2020

With the club’s fifth and final selection, they picked Orlando City’s Kamal Miller, who was immediately traded to the Montreal Impact.

Dynamic forward Hoesen, 29, struggled with injuries in 2020 but is a proven goalscorer, with 23 goals for the Earthquakes in his MLS career.

Stroud, a 24-year-old American midfielder, spent six years in the Red Bulls’ system and broke into the first team last year.

After picking Scott, sporting director Claudio Reyna repeatedly highlighted the 21-year-old’s upside. The young keeper was a backup for Nashville but may be given a chance to start in Austin.

Corona brings experience and leadership to the Austin side. The 30-year-old, who spent most of his career in Mexico before joining the Galaxy in 2019, has played 23 times for the USMNT.

Club America midfielder Joe Corona kicks the ball prior to a soccer match against Manchester United at University of Phoenix Stadium, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Minutes after the draft, Miller was traded to the Montreal Impact for $225,000 in general allocation money as well as a first round pick in the 2021 Superdraft.

As the only team entering the MLS in 2021, Austin FC had their pick of five players from across the league, though the 10 clubs that had players selected by Inter Miami or Nashville SC during last year’s expansion draft were exempt.

The remaining 16 teams were able to protect 12 players each, and Austin FC were required to choose the players from five different clubs.

Fans have patiently waited for announcements on who will be taking to the field in green and black – on Saturday, Austin FC had just two players on the roster, Paraguayan pair Rodney Redes and Cecilio Dominguez.

During a busy MLS half-day trade window on Sunday, the franchise signed another five players, announcing American defenders Nick Lima and Ben Sweat, Costa Ricans Ulises Segura and Julio Cascante, and Irish forward Jon Gallagher.