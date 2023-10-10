AUSTIN (KXAN) – The upstart, energetic, contending 2022 version of Austin FC turned in a disappointing 2023 campaign where the Verde and Black missed the playoffs. Questions have been plentiful as to what went wrong and what will be done to remedy the struggles.

Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell took over in the summer and made a quick splash in dealing fan favorite Diego Fagúndez to Los Angeles Galaxy. Tuesday, he met with the media and spoke about public pressure and his decision making process as Sporting Director.

“I can’t be dragged by other things,” said Borrell. “By comments and things….The one thing I’m going to promise you is I’m going to keep doing what I think is best for the club independent of what people say because it has to be this way.”

Borrell made it clear when he took over he did not have intentions of coming for Josh Wolff’s job as head coach. He doubled down on that in retaining Wolff beyond this season despite the club’s struggles.

“I understand results matter. But leaving results aside, I can see a very young coach, obviously with room for improvement like any other coach in the league.”

Wolff has been a target for criticism with the Verde and Black seeing a steep downturn in production from year to year. But Borrell, who comes from clubs in Europe like FC Barcelona and Manchester City, sees the potential in a Wolff-led team.

“Believe me, I come from some of the best clubs in the world so I know what I’m talking about when referring to coaches. And I think we have a very good coach on site. And I think it’s the right fit for us moving forward.”

Austin FC wraps up the regular season on the road at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 against San Jose.