Austin FC names Claudio Reyna as new Sporting Director

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC has named former USMNT soccer player Claudio Reyna as its new Sporting Director.

Reyna will build and oversee all soccer operations for the club. He will work with Austin FC majority owner and CEO Anthony Precourt as well as Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. Together they will build Austin’s first Major League Soccer team.

“Claudio Reyna’s appointment as Sporting Director of Austin FC is a historic moment in the brief existence of our Club, and on behalf of Two Oak Ventures we are delighted to welcome Claudio and his family to Austin,” said Precourt. “Claudio is an exceptionally qualified talent as a highly-decorated US soccer legend and an experienced executive who understands the dynamic nature of MLS as well as the global marketplace. His unrivaled experience and accomplishments, combined with his impeccable reputation as a leader within a global soccer enterprise, will provide our Club with a strong foundation to build a very special team and soccer culture here in Austin.”

Reyna was previously teammates with Austin FC’s head coach Josh Wolff. Together they played on multiple U.S. Men’s National Teams including at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. As part of Austin FC, Reyna and Wolff will build the club’s roster and technical staff.

Before joining the Austin FC team Reyna worked as the Director of Football Operations for New York City FC. There he played a pivotal role advancing NYCFC to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals four years in a row.

Reyna is considered one of the most accomplished American soccer players of all time. He competed professionally from 1994 to 2008. He played midfield in 282 games scoring 23 goals. Additionally, he is one of three Americans to ever be named on a FIFA World Cup All-Star team.

“It is an honor to be granted the opportunity to join Austin FC and be a part of building a world-class club in a world-class city,” said Reyna. “My family and I are eager to start the next chapter of our lives in the beautiful city of Austin.”