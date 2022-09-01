AUSTIN (KXAN) — A longer than average night at Q2 Stadium led to a 2-1 loss by Austin FC to the Portland Timbers, putting their plans to clinch a playoff berth early on pause.

A nearly two-hour weather delay got the night off to a rocky start, as storms and lightning forced kickoff to be pushed back to right before 10pm, much different than the 8:08pm scheduled kickoff time.

It didn’t look like the delay had much of an impact on Austin FC at the start of the match.

Austin came out furious in the early part of the first half, with several chances highlighted by a header from Alex Ring that hit the crossbar.

However, they all resulted in no goals and in the 16th minute Portland made Austin pay with a goal courtesy of Bill Tuiloma to make it 1-0 Timbers.

There was nothing doing for both teams for quite a while but Portland once again lowered the volume at Q2 Stadium with another goal late in the 2nd half.

Zachery McGraw scored unassisted to give the Timbers a 2-0 lead in the 73rd minute. The goal was McGraw’s first of the season.

Shortly after, Josh Wolff decided to put in Austin FC’s newest Designated Player Emiliano Rigoni, who made his debut in the 77th minute.

Two minutes later, MVP candidate Sebastian Driussi delivered a goal for the eleventh consecutive match to put Austin FC on the scoreboard.

Driussi continued to increase his MLS lead among all players with 20 goals currently tallied for the season.

However, the verde and black could not find another goal and Austin FC would leave the pitch with no points in the standings, missing an opportunity to close the gap with LAFC, who lost to Houston 2-1.

Austin remains in second place in the Western Conference with 51 points, as LAFC still leads the pack with 57 points in the standings.

Due to Seattle losing to Orlando 3-2, an Austin FC win would’ve clinched a playoff berth, instead they’ll have to wait to solidify their spot.

Next, Austin FC will hit the road to face Nashville SC on Saturday, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm.

You can catch the action on The CW Austin, coverage begins with the pregame show at 7pm.