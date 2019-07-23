Austin FC announces Josh Wolff as first head coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin FC, Austin’s first major league soccer team, announced Josh Wolff as the club’s first-ever head coach.

Wolff, 42, previously represented the U.S. as a player in both 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cup competitions. He will join Austin FC the end of the 2019 FIFA window, upon completion of his role as assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

(KXAN/Todd Bailey)

“It is a tremendous honor to join Austin FC and begin the process of building Austin’s team into a world-class club for all of Austin to enjoy. My family and I want to thank Anthony Precourt [CEO and chairman of Austin FC] for granting us this amazing opportunity to be a part of this incredible city and this extraordinary undertaking,” said Wolff at an announcement event at Austin’s Continental Club.

Georgia native Wolff’s career as a player spanned from 1998 to 2012, when he then began his Major League Soccer coaching career with D.C. United.