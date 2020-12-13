Austin FC adds experienced USMNT defender, Costa Rica midfielder to roster

United States’ Ben Sweat (19) moves the ball past Colombia’s Santiago Arias (4) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC has announced the signings of defender Ben Sweat and midfielder Ulises Segura to its roster during the MLS’ half-day trade window.

The third and fourth additions to the Austin FC roster, both Sweat and Segura bring a wealth of experience to the side, having appeared for the United States and Costa Rica international teams respectively.

Sweat, 29, spent the 2020 season at Inter Miami after a three-year stint with New York City.

A product of the University of South Florida, Sweat was called up for the USMNT in 2018 and played twice, against Colombia and Peru.

A solid, consistent presence in the back line. pic.twitter.com/EH9PixCH4G — Austin FC (@AustinFC) December 13, 2020

Segura, 27, has featured on 10 occasions for the Costa Rica national team.

He made the move to the MLS in 2018 and spent the last two three seasons with D.C. United.

The duo join Paraguayan pair Rodney Redes and Cecilio Dominguez on the Austin FC roster – which is set to grow further with the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft taking place on Tuesday.

As the only expansion franchise entering the MLS in 2021, the club has their pick of up to five players from other teams across the league.

However, some restrictions are in place – the 10 MLS clubs that had players selected by Inter Miami or Nashville SC during last year’s expansion draft are exempt.

The remaining 16 teams will be able to protect 12 players each, per the MLS.