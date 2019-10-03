Austin Bold forward Promise Isaac dies at 31

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2008, file photo, Nigeria’s Promise Isaac celebrates after scoring against the United States during a soccer match at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Promise Isaac, who captained Nigeria to the 2008 Olympic silver medal and scored 79 goals in 11 professional seasons in Turkey, died late Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, after collapsing at his apartment gym in Austin, Texas, authorities said. He was 31. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old forward on the Austin Bold Football Club has died, the team said in a statement Thursday.

Promise Isaac died Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a cardiac arrest call at an apartment complex gym on the 10800 block of south Interstate 35. Medics tried to resuscitate him but were not able to.

“The greatest loss a team can suffer is not on the scoreboard, it’s the death of a fellow teammate,” Chairman Bobby Epstein wrote, adding he and the BOLD organization “wish his wife, children and family strength and peace as they struggle to cope with his death.”

Isaac was from Nigeria and became the club’s seventh signed player, after previously playing for 12 seasons in the Turkish Süper Lig, TFF First League and the Saudi Professional League. He was an Olympic silver medalist, ascending to second place with the Nigerian U-23 team in the 2008 summer games.

Isaac had started 15 of the 20 games he played with Austin Bold FC. This is the first season for Austin Bold FC, a United Soccer League Team which plays at a stadium at Circuit of the Americas.