AUSTIN (KXAN) — The World Series Trophy is coming to the State Capitol of Texas.

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that its Astros Caravan would make three stops at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The team said pitcher Ryan Pressly and recently retired catcher Jason Castro would stop by the House, the Senate, and the Governor’s Reception room as part of their tour.

Houston won the 2022 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.