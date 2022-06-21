OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas stayed alive in the College World Series with an 11-1 victory over Auburn.

Will McEntire limited the Tigers to three hits and a run in seven innings and Peyton Stovall became the first player with five hits in a CWS game since 2009.

McEntire struck out a career-high nine, walked one and didn’t give up a run until Bobby Peirce homered leading off the seventh.

The Razorbacks move to the Bracket 2 final against Mississippi. They must beat the Rebels on Wednesday night and again Thursday to make the CWS finals this weekend. Auburn was eliminated.