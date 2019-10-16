AP Top 25 Podcast: Is Clemson being slighted by poll voters?

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Clemson has slipped to No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU in the AP Top 25. Do the Tigers deserve better after two national championships in three seasons?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, ESPN’s David Hale joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about Clemson and why the Tigers’ close call against North Carolina is getting too much scrutiny from poll voters and others looking to nitpick Dabo Swinney’s team.

Plus, why the lackluster Atlantic Coast Conference shouldn’t drag down Clemson when it comes time for the College Football Playoff committee to pick a final four.

Also, which coaches have done the best jobs over the first half of the season, and why making a snap judgment on a hire is a bad idea.

