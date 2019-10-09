AP Top 25 Podcast: How No. 5 LSU unleashed its passing game?

LSU running back Chris Curry (24) carries against Utah State defensive end Nick Heninger (42) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The explosive, spread-the-field passing game that LSU has been over-promising and under-delivering for years is finally reality.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated join AP’s Ralph Russo to break down all of Week 7’s big games, with deep dive on No. 5 LSU against No. 7 Florida.

Behind quarterback Joe Burrow and new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, the Tigers are threatening to smash school records and break into the College Football Playoff for the first time. Dellenger, who covered LSU for five years, explains how it all came together in Baton Rouge.

Plus, the most compelling story lines from No. 11 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma; No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa and USC against No. 8 Notre Dame.

