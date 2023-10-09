LAS VEGAS (AP) — Linebacker Robert Spillane had just one career interception before Monday night, and cornerback Amik Robertson received just his second start in five games this season.

Both players were critical to the Las Vegas Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, and Robertson made the game-sealing pick in the end zone to stop a three-game skid.

“One of the best interceptions I’ve ever seen in my life,” Spillane said. “Fifty yards down the field, to be able to contort his body, high point the football and end the game like that, what an outstanding play by a player who’s been gnawing at the bit to get on the field.”

The Raiders’ offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD, and former Packer Davante Adams had four catches for 45 yards.

Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks. He has thrown five interceptions in the past two games.

“I’ve got to be better,” Love said. “I’ve got to take care of the ball.”

Both offenses struggled. The Raiders (2-3) gained 279 yards and the Packers (2-3) finished with 285.

“I thought our defense competed hard, enough for us to win the game,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’ve got to find a way to score points because I think anytime you hold somebody to 17 points, it’s enough to win football games.”

Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers. The franchise last beat Green Bay in 1987 when it played in Los Angeles.

Robertson secured the victory when he intercepted a pass in the end zone with 44 seconds left.

“I played receiver in high school,” Robertson said. “I’m an offensive player playing defense.”

The Raiders took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to 9-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers. Las Vegas had a chance for an even bigger lead after Spillane’s interception in the second quarter gave the Raiders possession at the Green Bay 7, but settled for a short field goal.

That kind of start was nothing new for the Packers, who have scored six first-half points in their past three games. They overcame a 17-0 deficit at the break two weeks ago to beat the New Orleans Saints, and last week outscored the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the second half but still lost by two touchdowns.

And, right on cue, the Packers opened the second half with Rudy Ford’s interception of Garoppolo. That led to AJ Dillon’s 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Later in the third quarter, Green Bay failed to take advantage of a short field. Love found Christian Watson without a defender within about 10 yards of him. The 77-yard completion — and a horse-collar tackle penalty — put the Packers at the 3. But Green Bay had to settle for a chip-shot field goal to go ahead 13-10.

The lead didn’t hold up long. Josh Jacobs’ 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter put Las Vegas back in front.

“A lot of credit for hanging in there and grinding it out,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “It was that kind of game the entire four quarters. Nothing was easy.”

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER

Give the edge to younger brother Anders Carlson in the matchup of kicking brothers.

Anders Carlson made both field goals for the Packers, from 37 and 22 yards. He is 7 of 7 on field goals and 10 of 10 on extra points. Two of the rookie’s field goals are from at least 50 yards.

Daniel Carlson, one of the league’s most reliable kickers, hit from 26 yards, but had a 53-yard attempt partially blocked and a 52-yarder bounce off the right upright. He entered this game having made 24 of 29 career field goals from at least 50 yards.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LIGHT TORCH

The Vegas Golden Knights, with the Stanley Cup in tow, lit the Al Davis memorial torch before the game. They drew a loud ovation from the crowd, which chanted “Go Knights Go.”

The Knights will raise their championship banner Tuesday night before facing the Seattle Kraken in the season opener.

INJURIES

Green Bay got a boost when CB Jaire Alexander started after missing the previous two games with a back injury. … Packers LB Quay Walker (knee) and S Darnell Savage (calf) were injured in the second quarter. … The Raiders entered the game thin at cornerback with Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) not playing.

UP NEXT

Packers: After a bye, play at Denver on Oct. 22.

Raiders: McDaniels goes against his old boss for the second season in a row when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots visit Sunday.

___

