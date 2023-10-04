ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with pass rusher Randy Gregory, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team won’t have anything to say about the matter until coach Sean Payton’s post-practice news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Gregory’s release comes just 18 months after he signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included a $14 million salary this season, $10.9 million of which he is still due.

Gregory proved an ill fit on Payton’s roster and he was benched last week in favor of second-year pro Nik Bonitto, whose strip-sack of Justin Fields in the fourth quarter led to Jonathon Cooper’s scoop-and-score for the game-tying touchdown in Denver’s 31-28 comeback win over Chicago. He also had two tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Also, the Broncos (1-3) are expecting pass rushers Baron Browning (knee) and Frank Clark (hip) back on the field soon.

Gregory played in just 10 of a possible 21 games during his time in Denver. He was limited to six games last season because of a knee injury after he missed all of training camp following shoulder surgery. He had two sacks last year and one this season.

