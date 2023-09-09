FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bruce Arena quit as coach of the New England Revolution on Saturday night, six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer for what it said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

The 71-year-old, a member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, did not detail the allegations. The league said Aug. 1 it had placed him on leave.

MLS did not detail its findings except to say in a statement that the probe “confirmed certain of these allegations.” The league said if Arena wants to accept a future position within MLS, he must petition the MLS commissioner.

“The investigation has been a hard and difficult process, for me and my family, but hearing from so many who have been part of my career truly has been gratifying and has helped make this decision easier,” he said in a statement released by the team. “I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time.”

Richie Williams, a longtime Arena assistant, was appointed interim coach at the time of the leave, and the team said he will remain in that role. Curt Onalfo will continue as interim sporting director, filling a role Arena also held.

Arena was hired by New England in May 2019 and led the team to 60 wins, 31 losses and 42 draws in MLS. A five-time MLS Cup winner and former U.S. national coach, Arena succeeded Brad Friedel as coach and general manager Michael Burns.

The Revolution have never won an MLS Cup, but have been to the finals five times. The last was in 2014 when they lost to the LA Galaxy team coached by Arena.

He has coached 14 seasons in Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls, D.C. United and LA. He won titles with D.C. United in 1996 and 1997 and with the Galaxy in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

He has had two stints as U.S. national coach and won five NCAA Division I championships over 18 seasons at Virginia.

