Analysis: No Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett decision yet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — While the Cowboys are expected to make a coaching move, it will have to wait until Tuesday if it happens at all.

The team made no decision on the fate of Head Coach Jason Garrett or his coaching staff on Monday.

When there are high expectations of the Dallas Cowboys and they only finish 8 and 8, there is certainly a lot left up in the air at the end of the season. We do know tight end Jason Witten is thinking about retiring after this season. And then there’s linebacker Sean Lee, who after 10 years in the league has become an unrestricted free agent.

“You know, I’m going to take some time and talk to the wife, talk to the family and see where I’m at physically in a month or two and then make a decision,” Lee said.

Lee spent every one of those 10 years with the Cowboys, and most of those with coach Garrett, and it’s hard for him to see that Garrett might not be back.

“I’ve learned so much from him,” Lee said. “How he handles every situation is unbelievable and his words are powerful. And since the day he became head coach, his ability to motivate and extend home and give us great perspective has always been unbelievable so he’s an unbelievable leader.”