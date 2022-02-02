Winter Olympics: What to know about speed skating

(KXAN) — Speed skating, one of the premier events at the Winter Olympics, may feature multiple Americans on the medal stand in Beijing.
The U.S. long track speed skating team is poised to go for gold in 2022 with a standout team dubbed the “Determined Dozen.” Competition starts Saturday, Feb. 5 and runs until Feb. 19.
Speed skating has been included in the Winter Olympics since 1924. Athletes across the world will compete in 14 speed skating medal events.
NBCUniversal says it “will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.”
Here’s a breakdown of the schedule in Beijing.
List of speed skating medal events
|Men’s Events
|Women’s Events
|500m
|500m
|1000m
|1000m
|1500m
|1500m
|5000m
|3000m
|10,000m
|5000m
|Mass start
|Mass start
|Team pursuit
|Team pursuit
Medal schedule for speed skating
|Date
|Medal event
|Time (CT)
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Women’s 3000m
|2:30 p.m. CT
|Sunday, Feb. 6
|Men’s 5000m
|2:30 p.m. CT
|Monday, Feb. 7
|Women’s 1500m
|2:30 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, Feb. 8
|Men’s 1500m
|4:30 p.m. CT
|Thursday, Feb. 10
|Women’s 5000m
|6 p.m. CT
|Friday, Feb. 11
|Men’s 10,000m
|2 p.m. CT
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Men’s 500m
|2:53 p.m. CT
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|Women’s 500m
|7:56 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, Feb. 15
|Women’s Team Pursuit A
|2:28 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, Feb. 15
|Men’s Team Pursuit A
|2:47 p.m. CT
|Thursday, Feb. 17
|Women’s 1000m
|2:30 p.m. CT
|Friday, Feb. 18
|Men’s 1000m
|2:30 p.m. CT
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Men’s Mass Start
|2:30 p.m. CT
|Saturday, Feb. 19
|Women’s Mass Start
|3 p.m. CT
