Winter Olympics: What to know about speed skating

China 2022

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Athletes skate during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(KXAN) — Speed skating, one of the premier events at the Winter Olympics, may feature multiple Americans on the medal stand in Beijing.

The U.S. long track speed skating team is poised to go for gold in 2022 with a standout team dubbed the “Determined Dozen.” Competition starts Saturday, Feb. 5 and runs until Feb. 19.

Speed skating has been included in the Winter Olympics since 1924. Athletes across the world will compete in 14 speed skating medal events.

NBCUniversal says it “will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.”

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule in Beijing.

  • Athletes skate during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Athletes skate during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Jordan Stolz of the United States skates during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

List of speed skating medal events

Men’s EventsWomen’s Events
500m500m
1000m1000m
1500m1500m
5000m3000m
10,000m5000m
Mass startMass start
Team pursuitTeam pursuit

Medal schedule for speed skating

DateMedal eventTime (CT)
Saturday, Feb. 5Women’s 3000m2:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, Feb. 6Men’s 5000m2:30 p.m. CT
Monday, Feb. 7Women’s 1500m2:30 p.m. CT
Tuesday, Feb. 8Men’s 1500m4:30 p.m. CT
Thursday, Feb. 10Women’s 5000m6 p.m. CT
Friday, Feb. 11Men’s 10,000m2 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 12Men’s 500m2:53 p.m. CT
Sunday, Feb. 13Women’s 500m7:56 p.m. CT
Tuesday, Feb. 15Women’s Team Pursuit A2:28 p.m. CT
Tuesday, Feb. 15Men’s Team Pursuit A2:47 p.m. CT
Thursday, Feb. 17Women’s 1000m2:30 p.m. CT
Friday, Feb. 18Men’s 1000m2:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 19Men’s Mass Start2:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 19Women’s Mass Start3 p.m. CT

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss