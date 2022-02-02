Winter Olympics: What to know about speed skating

Athletes skate during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(KXAN) — Speed skating, one of the premier events at the Winter Olympics, may feature multiple Americans on the medal stand in Beijing.

The U.S. long track speed skating team is poised to go for gold in 2022 with a standout team dubbed the “Determined Dozen.” Competition starts Saturday, Feb. 5 and runs until Feb. 19.

Speed skating has been included in the Winter Olympics since 1924. Athletes across the world will compete in 14 speed skating medal events.

NBCUniversal says it “will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.”

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule in Beijing.

Athletes skate during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jordan Stolz of the United States skates during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

List of speed skating medal events

Men’s Events Women’s Events 500m 500m 1000m 1000m 1500m 1500m 5000m 3000m 10,000m 5000m Mass start Mass start Team pursuit Team pursuit

Medal schedule for speed skating

Date Medal event Time (CT) Saturday, Feb. 5 Women’s 3000m 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 6 Men’s 5000m 2:30 p.m. CT Monday, Feb. 7 Women’s 1500m 2:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Feb. 8 Men’s 1500m 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 10 Women’s 5000m 6 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 11 Men’s 10,000m 2 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 12 Men’s 500m 2:53 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 13 Women’s 500m 7:56 p.m. CT Tuesday, Feb. 15 Women’s Team Pursuit A 2:28 p.m. CT Tuesday, Feb. 15 Men’s Team Pursuit A 2:47 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 17 Women’s 1000m 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 18 Men’s 1000m 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19 Men’s Mass Start 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 19 Women’s Mass Start 3 p.m. CT