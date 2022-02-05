Winter Olympics schedule: What to watch Saturday

Workers shovel a path next to the next to the moguls course ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

BEIJING (KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Beijing. The global celebration of sport featuring 13 winter sports officially started Friday, Feb. 4 with the opening ceremony.

Several sports, like curling and hockey, started their games prior to the opening ceremony to finish at the end of the Winter Games.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are expected to be in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports, featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Saturday, Feb. 5.

These events will re-air in throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

Winter Olympics schedule – Saturday, Feb. 5

Freestyle skiing

Men’s moguls freestyle skiing- Qualifying (4 a.m.) and Medal Round (5:25 a.m.)

Speed skating

Women’s 3000m speed skating– Medal round (2:30 a.m.)

Luge

Men’s singles- Round 1 (5 a.m.) and Round 2 (6:45 a.m.)

Curling – Mixed Doubles

Women’s Hockey