AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is proposing to end all tenure for newly hired public university professors and revoke tenure for professors teaching critical race theory, he announced at a press conference Friday.

During the 2021 legislative session, state lawmakers passed bills restricting what K-12 educators can teach about race in social studies courses. Looking ahead to next session, which starts in 2023, Patrick wants to extend these restrictions to Texas’ public universities.