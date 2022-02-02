Watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony Friday on KXAN

Fireworks are released during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the iconic Bird’s Nest National Stadium in Beijing, China, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Wang Xinchao)

(KXAN) — Celebrate the Winter Olympics from Beijing all day Friday. NBC will have full-day coverage of the opening ceremony Feb. 4, starting live with the world’s most-watched event from 5:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. CT Friday on NBC (KXAN) and Peacock.

If you miss the live airing of the opening ceremony, NBC will re-air the event in primetime Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT. The primetime broadcast will focus on Team USA athletes chasing gold in Beijing. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

KXAN News Today will air on KXAN from 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. CT and on The CW Austin from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. CT. Friday.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20.

KXAN News reporter Jala Washington is in Beijing reporting on Texas athletes and beyond for the entirety of the Games and will have daily updates.

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

How to watch the opening ceremony

When: Friday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 a.m. CT | 7 p.m. CT

Where: Beijing

TV/Stream: NBC (KXAN), Peacock, NBCOlympics.com