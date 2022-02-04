WATCH: Team USA score big on the ice

AUSTIN (KXAN) - There is a lot of ice out there this morning following the ice storm. If you need to head out the door, you may find yourself dealing with a frozen car door. You can actually damage your door if you don't clean that ice off the right way. Since we don't deal with ice very often in Central Texas, we thought it might be a good idea to show you what you need to do.

If there isn't much ice on the door, you can try simply pushing against it several times. Applying just a bit of pressure, you may be able to crack the ice. Again, this only works if there is a thin layer of ice.