WATCH: Team USA score big on the ice

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA’s Nathan Chen won the team event’s men’s short program with a personal best score of 111.71 points – the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.
The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team event with the top score in the rhythm dance.
