AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prior to Richard Overton's death in December 2018, he was known for many things: His love for cigars and whiskey, his storied history in Central Texas and his status as both the oldest living man and oldest living World War II veteran in the United States.

In the three years since his passing, Overton's gravesite has been marked with a small plaque. In the next month, though, a new monument will adorn his memorial site — one that's been years in the making.