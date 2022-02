NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones saves his best games for Oklahoma. Jones scored 20 Tuesday to pace Texas to a 80-78 overtime win over the rival-Sooners in Norman.

Texas (19-7, 8-5) rebounded from a 17-point loss at Baylor Saturday with its third Big 12 road win of the season. Timmy Allen matched Jones with 20, scoring six in the extra period, to boost the Longhorns to their fifth quad-1 win of the season.