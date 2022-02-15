US women’s hockey goes for gold vs. Canada — what to watch Wednesday

United States’ Hayley Scamurra (16) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Finland during a women’s semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(KXAN) — Team USA women’s hockey aims to defend its gold medal from the 2018 games with a rematch against Canada Wednesday night.

Canada and the U.S. will meet in the championship game for the sixth time in the last seven Winter Games. Watch the game on livestream here.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Wednesday, Feb. 16.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Wednesday

Hockey

Women’s hockey gold medal game U.S. vs. Canada – 10 p.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com and USA Network

Curling

Women’s round robin U.S. vs. Japan – 6:05 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com and CNBC

Men’s round robin U.S. vs. Denmark – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com and CNBC

Biathlon

Women’s biathlon 4x6km relay – 1:45 a.m. CT and 10 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com and USA Network

Skiing