US women’s curling off to strong start — what to watch Saturday at the Olympics

United States’ Tabitha Peterson, throws a rock, during the women’s curling match against Denmark, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

(KXAN) — The U.S. women’s curling team is off to a solid start in the pursuit of gold at the Winter Olympics. The Americans defeated China to move to 3-0 during the round-robin schedule.

Team USA will face Great Britain Saturday at 4 p.m.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Saturday, Feb. 12.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Saturday at the Winter Olympics

Speed skating

Men’s 500m final – 2:50 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Curling

Women’s curling round robin | U.S. vs. Great Britain – 4 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Men’s curling round robin | U.S. vs. Canada – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Ski jumping

Men’s large hill final – 8:45 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Figure skating

Ice dancing – rhythm dance | 5 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Skeleton