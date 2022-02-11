US hockey faces Canada — what to watch Friday at the Winter Olympics

United States goalkeeper Drew Commesso (29) blocks a shot against China’s Liu Jie (Jason Fram) (2) during a preliminary round men’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(KXAN) — All eyes will be on Olympic hockey Friday as the U.S. men’s hockey team faces Canada in the preliminary round at 10 p.m. CT Friday after an 8-0 win against China in the opener. The U.S. women’s team advanced to the semifinals early Friday morning with a 4-1 win against Czech Republic.

From other points across the Olympic landscape, speedskating will award medals in the men’s 10,000m while snowboarding is close to finishing out its medal schedule.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Friday, Feb. 11.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Friday

Speed skating

Men’s speedskating 10,000m final – 2 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Hockey

Men’s hockey preliminary round | USA vs. Canada – 10 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Snowboarding

Snowboarding mixed team final – 8 p.m. CT | Watch on KXAN (NBC)

Skeleton