US women’s hockey faces Canada — what to watch Monday at Winter Olympics

Athletes skate during a speedskating practice session ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing.at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Beijing. The global celebration of sport featuring 13 winter sports officially started Friday, Feb. 4 with the opening ceremony.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are expected to be in Beijing for the Games.

On Monday, all eyes will be on the women’s hockey showdown between the U.S. and Canada — the top two teams in the sport.

Aside from hockey, medals will be awarded in speed skating and skiing.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports, featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Monday, Feb. 7.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

Winter Olympics schedule – Monday, Feb. 6

Speed skating

Women’s 1,500m final – 2:30 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Notable name: Brittany Bowe (U.S.)

Skiing – Big Air

Women’s skiing Big Air final – 8 p.m. CT | Watch on KXAN (NBC)

Notable name: Darian Stevenson (U.S.)

Super-G Final

Men’s skiing Super-G final – 9 p.m. CT | Watch on KXAN (NBC)

Women’s Hockey