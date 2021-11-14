U.S. Women’s Figure Skater outside Dallas twirls into Olympic Year, chasing dreams of competing in Beijing 2022

Amber Glenn of the US performs in the Ladies Short Program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing on November 3,2017. (WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

EULESS, Texas (KXAN) — The Olympic dream had almost died for one Olympic hopeful just outside of Dallas.

Amber Glenn is a U.S. Figure Skater in Euless. She’s the reigning U.S. national silver medalist, and U.S. Junior Champion.

In the midst of her high moments, there have been low ones too — which is why she wasn’t sure she’d end up working to qualify for her first Winter Olympic Games.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is less than 100 days away and the U.S. figure skating teams will be announced in less than two months.

Amber Glenn of the US falls during women’s free skating event at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Tokyo on November 13, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

While she’s on the ice, something that twirls around her mind often is, “who is Glenn, who does she want to be?”

“Thinking about that girl who was just sad all the time, didn’t want to do anything, that just felt empty,” Glenn said.

Now, Glenn feels stronger than ever.

“Knowing how much stronger I’ve gotten since then, the dream isn’t completely gone yet, I can still make this work,” Glenn said.

Through her effortless glides and spins, Glenn has never felt more like herself training at the Children’s Health StarCenter in Euless.

“Just kind of letting my body take over, because it knows what to do,” Glenn said.

This is her first major elite season, spinning right into the big Olympic year.

“Going against the best of the best, every other week, honestly, it’s been thrilling,” Glenn said.

Glenn fell in love with the thrill of her blades on the smooth ice when she was just a girl.

“They had to put elbow pads on me, knee pads, a helmet, just because I would go and try to do the big tricks that I saw, even though I could barely skate forward,” Glenn said.

But this deep-rooted passion that she may have just been born with, didn’t come without pressure.

“I went very, very hard, very, very, elite, from a very young age,” Glenn said.

She got burnt out, mentally and physically.

“I had to take a step back from the sport,” Glenn said. “I had to question what I was doing completely.”

After a year or so off the ice, she made a slick return, at first recreationally.

That’s when she realized though she felt burnt out by the sport at one point in time, she wasn’t done.

“I’ve had a lot of people say it’s inspired them,” Glenn said. “So, it keeps me going every day, because I want to show [others] OK, you can do this.”

She’s an inspiration to herself, and others.

“You can push through it, and you’ll be so much better for it,” Glenn said.

Those Olympic dreams may be even more thrilling living them out in Glenn’s reality.

“No matter what, through this season…just proud of how far I’ve come,” Glenn said.

Glenn will know whether she makes the Olympic team in early January after U.S.A. Figure Skating Championships.

Results from that competition, and others throughout this season will be deciding factors in who makes it to Beijing.