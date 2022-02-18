Skiing, curling medals up for grabs — what to watch Friday

(KXAN) — Medals are at a premium with only two days remaining of the 2022 Winter Games. The team sports will shine on Friday with curling and hockey close to crowning champions.
Team USA men’s curling is playing in the bronze medal game Friday, while Olympic men’s hockey is in the semifinal round.
In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.
You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Thursday, Feb. 17.
These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.
What to watch Friday
Curling
- Men’s bronze medal game U.S. vs. Canada – 12 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
Skiing
- Men’s ski cross final – 12 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com
- Men’s halfpipe final – 7:30 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
Speed skating
- Men’s 1000m final – 2:30 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
Biathlon
- Men’s 15km mass start final – 3 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network