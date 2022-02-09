Shaun White goes for snowboarding gold — what to watch Thursday

United States’ Shaun White talks to reporters after competing during the men’s halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(KXAN) — American Shaun White aims to follow in Chloe Kim’s footsteps, bringing home gold in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe.

Kim took home gold Wednesday for the second straight Winter Games. White can do the same Thursday night.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

What to watch Thursday at the Olympics

Curling

Women’s curling (round robin) – U.S. vs. Denmark | 6:05 a.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Men’s curling (round robin) – U.S. vs. Great Britain | 7:05 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Speed skating

Women’s 5000m final – 6 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Snowboard

Men’s halfpipe final – 7:30 p.m. CT | Watch on NBC (KXAN)

Hockey