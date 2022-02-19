Olympic wrap: US skaters appeal for medals, hockey team given noise complaint

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 07: Silver medalists Team United States pose during the Team Event flower ceremony on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

BEIJING, China (KXAN) — In an eventful final weekend of the Winter Olympic Games, Team USA is making headlines — and it’s unfortunately not entirely from the medal podium.

Here’s the latest from Beijing.

Team USA meets medal count from last Winter Olympics

Let’s start with the good news out of Beijing for Team USA. Overnight Friday into Saturday, our time, Team USA officially won the same number of medals that they did in the 2018 Games.

Team USA would need to top 37 medals to rival the number collected in Vancouver in 2010, the most medals the winter group has won in the past decade.

You can see the breakdown of Olympic medals won by Team USA in the past five Winter Olympics, including Beijing, below.

US skaters appeal to receive medals amid Russia doping scandal

In other Team USA news Saturday, U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to get those medals before the end of the Games, according to an exclusive report from the Associated Press.

A decision on whether those will be rewarded is expected to be made as soon as Saturday.

Kamila Valieva led the Russian team to a victory in last week’s team event, and the U.S. finished second. Soon after, a positive doping test for the 15-year-old skater was disclosed. CAS allowed her to continue skating at the women’s event, but the International Olympic Committee said it would not award medals in any events in which she finished among the top three.

This case is for the team event Valieva was a part of. The Russians won the event by a large margin. Japan was third and Canada finished fourth.

Team USA men’s hockey handed noise complaint

After the youngest team in hockey suffered an Olympic loss they took another ‘L’ in the form of a noise complaint.

The USOPC confirmed to The AP on Saturday that a noise complaint was reported inside the village. No property damage was involved, and no one was kicked out. Members of the U.S. men’s hockey team were to blame.