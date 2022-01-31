LIST: These Texans are competing in the Winter Olympics

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 08: Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc pose on the medals podium after winning the Pairs competition during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on January 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Winter Olympics will soon be underway from Beijing with seven Texans competing or coaching for medals. Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are expected to be in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports, featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

The Games run from Friday, Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. You can watch the Olympic opening ceremony on KXAN Friday at 5 a.m. CT.

Here’s a rundown of the Texans participating in the Winter Games.

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc compete in the pairs free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States perform during the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc of the USA perform during a pairs practice session during the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Katie Uhlaender of United States speeds down the track during the woman Skeleton World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Katie Uhlaender of the United States starts during the women’s skeleton race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Thursday, Feb.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, United States bobsledder Justin Olsen poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. Olsen of the U.S. announced his retirement Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and was immediately hired as a coach by USA Bobsled. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States speed down the track during the women’s two-women bobsleigh World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Amber Glenn of the U.S. performs during the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

United States’ Ashley Caldwell competes in a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Texans in the Winter Olympics

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc of Euless, Texas (just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth) are competing in the figure skating pairs category at Beijing. The duo have been working together for six years with their eyes on an Olympic medal after qualifying in January.

Katie Uhlaendar was born in and currently resides in Colorado, but she grew up around Central Texas. Uhlaendar will be making her fifth appearance at the Winter Olympics, competing in the skeleton for the U.S. Uhlaender had her best finish at the Sochi Games in 2014, placing fourth. The 37-year-old is looking forward to chasing her first medal at Beijing.

This will be the first Olympic experience outside of competition for Justin Olsen. The San Antonio native, who was born in Lubbock, won gold as part of the U.S. four-man bobsled team at the Vancouver Games in 2010. Olsen retired from competition in 2020 and moved over to a coaching role with Team USA.

Sylvia Hoffman is making her Olympics debut in 2022 as part of the U.S. Bobsled team. The Arlington native will compete with Kaillie Humphries as a two-woman bobsled team.

Amber Glenn was the 2021 U.S. silver medalist, and is an alternate on the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating team for 2022. The Plano native had to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January after testing positive for COVID-19. Glenn will be the second alternate for the U.S. at the 2022 Games.