LIST: These Texans are competing in the Winter Olympics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Winter Olympics will soon be underway from Beijing with seven Texans competing or coaching for medals. Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are expected to be in Beijing for the Games.
In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports, featuring new events held at this year’s Games.
The Games run from Friday, Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. You can watch the Olympic opening ceremony on KXAN Friday at 5 a.m. CT.
Here’s a rundown of the Texans participating in the Winter Games.
Texans in the Winter Olympics
- Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc of Euless, Texas (just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth) are competing in the figure skating pairs category at Beijing. The duo have been working together for six years with their eyes on an Olympic medal after qualifying in January.
- Katie Uhlaendar was born in and currently resides in Colorado, but she grew up around Central Texas. Uhlaendar will be making her fifth appearance at the Winter Olympics, competing in the skeleton for the U.S. Uhlaender had her best finish at the Sochi Games in 2014, placing fourth. The 37-year-old is looking forward to chasing her first medal at Beijing.
- This will be the first Olympic experience outside of competition for Justin Olsen. The San Antonio native, who was born in Lubbock, won gold as part of the U.S. four-man bobsled team at the Vancouver Games in 2010. Olsen retired from competition in 2020 and moved over to a coaching role with Team USA.
- Sylvia Hoffman is making her Olympics debut in 2022 as part of the U.S. Bobsled team. The Arlington native will compete with Kaillie Humphries as a two-woman bobsled team.
- Amber Glenn was the 2021 U.S. silver medalist, and is an alternate on the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating team for 2022. The Plano native had to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January after testing positive for COVID-19. Glenn will be the second alternate for the U.S. at the 2022 Games.
- Ashley Caldwell isn’t specifically a Texan, but she has Texas connections. The freestyle skiing competitor will be making her fourth Olympic appearance in the Aerials event. Caldwell currently resides in Utah while her parents live in Houston.