Journey to Beijing: Watch our Olympics special report at 5 p.m. Saturday on KXAN

China 2022
Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffmann from the US celebrate after winning the women’s bob World Cup in Koenigsee, Germany, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re already just months away from the next Olympics — this time in Beijing, as athletes skilled in cold-weather sports prepare to shine.

To help get you ready to cheer on Team USA, we’re sharing stories produced by our team of Nexstar reporters and photographers — including KXAN reporter Jala Washington — Saturday during a special report.

Jala profiles a bobsled athlete from Arlington, Texas who was recruited to join the Olympic Federation through a reality show. Sylvia Hoffman has also explored a number of different sports before settling on this one, starting with basketball, then Olympic weightlifting and now bobsled.

You’ll also see profiles of a women’s hockey goalie, aerial skiers who are married and trying to qualify for the first-ever mixed gender team event and the youngest member of the U.S. Aerials team. Plus, learn why Yosemite National Park became the only national park to put in a bid for the Olympics.

Watch the special on KXAN and in this story at 5 p.m., or catch it on The CW Austin at 6:30 p.m. and KBVO at 9:30 p.m. Check your local channel listings here.

