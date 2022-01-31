How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics in VR

Watch the stars of the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Credit: NBC Olympics

The NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app is now available to download from the Oculus Quest 2 app store. Over the course of the 2022 Winter Games, U.S. users can enjoy 150 hours of immersive 8K coverage including:

Live and on-demand coverage of select sports — including curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, short track and snowboarding — in an immersive 180-degree environment; Select events will offer viewers the option to switch between different cameras to get alternative vantage points

Live and on-demand coverage of the Opening Ceremony, where viewers will have an athlete-level view of the event and get to experience the rush of walking for their country as an Olympian

VR coverage from 10 additional sports, including event recaps and highlights from Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, luge, Nordic combined, skeleton, ski cross, ski jumping and speed skating

Live and on-demand coverage of the Closing Ceremony

Pre-Games features leading up to the Opening Ceremony

Viewers can also host a virtual Olympics watch party and invite up to three friends to join their virtual suite where they can interact together and enjoy immersive live coverage of Olympic events as if they were in the same room.

NOTE: Live events and full-event replays will only be available to pay-TV customers in the U.S. who authenticate with their TV Everywhere credentials.

