Hockey, curling award gold — what to watch Saturday at the Olympics

Hunter Church, Joshua Williamson, Kristopher Horn and Charlie Volker, of the United States, start the 4-man heat 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

(KXAN) — Hockey and curling champions will be crowned Saturday in the final full day at the Winter Olympics.

Bobsled will also award medals in the two-woman event and the four-man event.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Saturday, Feb. 19.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Saturday

Curling

Men’s curling gold medal game – 12:45 a.m. CT

Women’s curling gold medal game – 7:05 p.m. CT

Speed skating

Men’s and women’s speedskating mass start – 1 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Hockey

Men’s hockey bronze medal game – 7 a.m. CT

Men’s hockey gold medal game – 10 p.m. CT

Bobsled