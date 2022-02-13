Get ready for big air snowboarding — what to watch Monday at the Olympics

Workers prepare for the men’s snowboard big air qualifications at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KXAN) — Snowboarding goes out with big air Monday at the Winter Olympics with the men’s and women’s medals events.

Team USA women’s hockey is one win away the gold medal game, facing Finland in the semifinals Monday morning. You can watch the game live at 7 a.m. or on on re-air at 2 p.m. on USA Network.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Monday, Feb. 14.

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Monday

Skiing

Women’s aerials final – 5 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Women’s slopestyle final – 7:30 p.m. CT | Watch on KXAN (NBC)

Hockey

Women’s hockey semifinal U.S. vs. Finland – 7:10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Curling

Women’s curling (round robin) U.S. vs. Korea – 2 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Men’s curling (round robin) U.S. vs. Switzerland – 7:05 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Snowboarding