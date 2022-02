Figure skating athlete Nicole Schott of Germany trains at Capital Indoor Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

BEIJING (KXAN) — KXAN reporter Jala Washington has had a front row view reporting live in Beijing on the 2022 Winter Olympics, taking in all the sights and sounds the Games has to offer.

Here’s a behind-the-scene look at the road to Beijing and all the headlines she’s reported on.

Arriving in Beijing

Yesterday, the next part of the journey began…we’re ready for you Beijing 2022! Let’s do this. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

We’re on the ground in Beijing! I’m at the Crowne Plaza hotel where I’m staying for the next three weeks! I’ll be live on KXAN News every morning from 2/3 – 2/19 bringing you exciting stories throughout the #winterolympics. I hope you’ll tune in! (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Promotional shoot

We shot promotions with the Nexstar Olympics 2022 team! 🎥 Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from our shoot at the International Broadcast Center. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Opening ceremony recap

Wasn’t that Opening Ceremony amazing? I had to snap a selfie outside Birds Nest, where it took place. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

First live shot — and a hello to my KXAN Today friends!

Winter Olympics staple, 3-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White announces retirement

Behind-the-scene look: How do Olympics journalists stay warm during live shots?

Famous friends: Catching up with Team USA competitors

Had a chance to catch up with Team USA curlers John Shuster & Matt Hamilton. John was one of the team’s flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony! (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Day trip: Visiting China’s Zhangjiakou mountain zone

Did a little exploring in between our coverage of the second day of competition at the Winter Olympics! Follow along as we visit China’s Zhangjiakou mountain zone. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

Team USA earns its first medals

Nathan Chen delivers record-setting performance on the ice