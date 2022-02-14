Erin Jackson hopes her historic gold inspires other Black athletes

Erin Jackson of the United States hoists an American flag after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women’s 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BEIJING (KXAN) — Team USA speed skater Erin Jackson is a woman of firsts.

She first made the U.S. Olympic team in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to make the team and she accomplished the feat just four months into her speed skating career. She was previously a decorated inline skater but decided to give it a try on the ice.

On Sunday, Jackson became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in Olympic speed skating after her victory in the 500 meters, an event she finished 24th in during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Her time of 37.04 seconds edged Japan’s Miho Takagi, who finished in 37.12 for silver. Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee finished in third.

KXAN’s Jala Washington sat down and chatted with speed skater Erin Jackson after her historic gold medal performance in the women’s 500 meters Sunday. (KXAN photo)

It was a fitting milestone for Jackson that fell in the middle of Black History Month, and it was a moment that changed women’s short track speed skating forever.

Jackson almost didn’t get a chance to race. Despite being the top-ranked skater at the distance coming into the Olympics, she fell during the trials in January and didn’t qualify for the event. Her teammate and friend, Brittany Bowe, gave up her spot to make sure Jackson would be able to race.

Bowe eventually received a spot in the field after reallocation and she finished in 16th place, but that didn’t matter to her after seeing Jackson capture gold.

“Yes, I’m a part of the puzzle, but I want this moment to be all about her. She did that all on her own,” Bowe said. “I knew that she had an opportunity to do something really special. Olympic Champion, I’m speechless.”

Representation matters, and in Jackson’s eyes, she just hopes more Black girls see what she’s done and go on a similar path because it’s hard to be what you’ve never seen.

“Hopefully it’s just a stepping stone,” Jackson said. “I’d love to see more people come after me.”