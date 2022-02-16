Curling reaches semifinal round — what to watch Thursday at the Olympics

Kaori Sakamoto, of Japan, competes in the women’s team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(KXAN) — Medals at the Winter Olympics will be awarded at a blistering pace as the Games come to an end during the weekend.

On Thursday, speed skating, figure skating and skiing will crown champions in several events. Men’s curling is in the semifinal round with Team USA eyeing another medal.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Thursday, Feb. 17.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

What to watch Thursday at the Olympics

Speed skating

Women’s 1000m final – 2:30 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Curling

Men’s semifinals (first) – 6 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Men’s semifinals (second) – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Skiing

Women’s combined slalom, final – 12 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Women’s halfpipe final – 7:30 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Figure skating

Women’s free skating final – 4 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Hockey