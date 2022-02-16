Curling reaches semifinal round — what to watch Thursday at the Olympics

Kaori Sakamoto, of Japan, competes in the women’s team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 

(KXAN) — Medals at the Winter Olympics will be awarded at a blistering pace as the Games come to an end during the weekend.

On Thursday, speed skating, figure skating and skiing will crown champions in several events. Men’s curling is in the semifinal round with Team USA eyeing another medal.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Thursday, Feb. 17.

What to watch Thursday at the Olympics

Speed skating

  • Women’s 1000m final – 2:30 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Curling

  • Men’s semifinals (first) – 6 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
  • Men’s semifinals (second) – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Skiing

  • Women’s combined slalom, final – 12 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
  • Women’s halfpipe final – 7:30 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Figure skating

  • Women’s free skating final – 4 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Hockey

  • Men’s semifinal Slovakia vs. Finland – 10 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

