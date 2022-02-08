Curling competition underway at the Winter Olympics — what to watch Wednesday

United States’ Tessa Maud trains on the halfpipe course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(KXAN) — The gold medal has been awarded in curling mixed doubles. Now, the Winter Games moves on to men’s and women’s team curling. The U.S. men took gold in 2018 and are eyeing a repeat.

The men’s and women’s teams open round-robin play against Russian Olympic Committee Wednesday morning.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are expected to be in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Tuesday, Feb. 8.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

What to watch Wednesday

Curling

Men’s curling (round robin competition ) | U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee – 6 a.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Women’s curling (round robin competition | U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Luge

Luge doubles final – 6:20 a.m. CT and 9:15 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Snowboarding

Women’s snowboard cross finals – 12:30 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Women’s snowboarding halfpipe final – 7:30 p.m. CT | Watch on KXAN (NBC)

Skiing