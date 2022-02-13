Bobsled starts its Olympic run — what to watch Sunday at the Winter Games

Kaillie Humphries, of United States, drives during the women’s monobob heat 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

(KXAN) — Bobsled events take the stage Sunday at the Winter Olympics. The women’s monobob final will be held — the first medal event of the bobsled’s 2022 Games.

The U.S. men’s and women’s curling teams continue play in the round robin portion of the schedule while U.S. men’s hockey faces Germany at 7 a.m. Sunday

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Sunday, Feb. 13.

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Sunday

Bobsled

Women’s monobob final – 9:45 p.m. CT | Watch on KXAN (NBC) after the Super Bowl

Curling

Men’s round robin U.S. vs. China – 2 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Women’s round robin U.S. vs. Korea – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com

Hockey

Men’s prelim U.S. vs. Germany – 7:10 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Speed skating