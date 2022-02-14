Big day for figure skating, speed skating — what to watch Tuesday

Team United States, led by Casey Dawson, with Emery Lehman center and Ethan Cepuran, competes in the speedskating men’s team pursuit at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(KXAN) — Most of Tuesday’s main events at the Winter Olympics will be held on the ice with speed skating, bobsled and figure skating awarding medals.

The women’s singles short program starts at 4 a.m. CT, featuring Russia Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva.

In speed skating, the men’s and women’s team pursuit medals will be awarded at 2 a.m. CT.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Get the latest on how our Texans are doing in the Olympics by signing up for push alerts on the KXAN News App and our More Than The Score newsletter. Join us at noon every weekday for our stream highlighting memorable moments and KXAN’s team in Beijing.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Tuesday

Curling

Women’s curling (round robin) USA vs. Switzerland – 12 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Men’s curling (round robin) U.S. vs. Italy – 6 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com

Women’s curling (round robin) U.S. vs. Canada – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC

Bobsled

Men’s two-man heats 3 and 4, final – 6:15 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com and USA Network

Figure skating

Women’s singles short program – 4 a.m. | Watch on USA Network

Speed skating

Men’s team pursuit final – 2 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Women’s team pursuit final – 2 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Skiing