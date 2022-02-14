Big day for figure skating, speed skating — what to watch Tuesday

(KXAN) — Most of Tuesday’s main events at the Winter Olympics will be held on the ice with speed skating, bobsled and figure skating awarding medals.
The women’s singles short program starts at 4 a.m. CT, featuring Russia Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva.
In speed skating, the men’s and women’s team pursuit medals will be awarded at 2 a.m. CT.
In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.
Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are in Beijing for the Games.
You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Tuesday, Feb. 15.
These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.
What to watch Tuesday
Curling
- Women’s curling (round robin) USA vs. Switzerland – 12 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
- Men’s curling (round robin) U.S. vs. Italy – 6 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com
- Women’s curling (round robin) U.S. vs. Canada – 7 p.m. CT | Watch on CNBC
Bobsled
- Men’s two-man heats 3 and 4, final – 6:15 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com and USA Network
Figure skating
- Women’s singles short program – 4 a.m. | Watch on USA Network
Speed skating
- Men’s team pursuit final – 2 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
- Women’s team pursuit final – 2 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network
Skiing
- Men’s slopestyle final – 7:30 p.m. CT | Watch on USA Network