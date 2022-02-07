Big air skiing takes center stage — what to watch Tuesday at the Olympics

Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the men’s freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Beijing. The global celebration of sport featuring 13 winter sports officially started Friday, Feb. 4 with the opening ceremony.

Nearly 3,000 athletes, plus coaches and team officials, are expected to be in Beijing for the Games.

On Tuesday, the big air skiing event will hand its first-ever Olympic medals. The event is making its Olympic debut in 2022. Three Americans, Alexander Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand, reached the final.

The mixed doubles curling event will come to an end Tuesday with the gold and bronze medal match. The U.S. was eliminated before the medal round.

In total, 109 sets of medals will be awarded across 15 sports. Bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing and ski jumping are some of the sports featuring new events held at this year’s Games.

You can watch the Winter Olympics in Austin on KXAN Feb. 4-20. The times listed on the schedule below are Central Time for Tuesday, Feb. 8.

These events will re-air throughout the day on NBCUniversal networks.

What to watch Tuesday, Feb. 8

Speed skating

Men’s speed skating 1,500m final – 4:30 a.m. CT | Watch on NBCOlympics.com and KXAN (NBC)

Curling

Curling mixed doubles bronze and gold medal match – 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. CT | Watch on Peacock

Luge

Women’s luge singles final – 7:35 a.m. CT | Watch on USA Network

Skiing