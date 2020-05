AUSTIN(KXAN)– Two time Olympic Decathlete and 2012 silver medalist Trey Hardee is hosting a virtual workout Saturday morning to benefit the Flatwater Foundation. For a $25 donation you can stream the workout via zoom from 9-10:am Saturday.

The former University of Texas All-American (2004-2007), Hardee was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor in 2017

The Flatwater Foundation is dedicated to providing access to mental health support for families affected by cancer.