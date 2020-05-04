Texas Mutual Sponsored Content: Tips on Maintaining a Healthy Mind and Body

TEXAS MUTUAL SPONSORED CONTENT — The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has changed the way Texans live and work. Because of the significant threat to health caused by the coronavirus, more than 300 million Americans have been ordered to shelter in place and many Texas businesses have shut their doors. While these steps are necessary in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they can result in stress, loneliness and long periods of inactivity.

As the state’s largest workers’ comp provider, Texas Mutual Insurance Company is providing resources and information regarding the coronavirus as well as programs that can help businesses recover. During this crisis, we’re committed to protecting workers who are on the front lines providing essential services. And we’re equally committed to helping Texans who may be working from home or awaiting the reopening of their workplaces.

A recent study concluded that social isolation leads to increased mortality rates. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that stress associated with the coronavirus outbreak can have a significant impact on mental health. Fortunately, there are a number of things Texans can do to reduce stress and stay physically fit while sheltering at home.

Keep in mind that individuals venturing outdoors or engaging in physical activity should continue to follow social distancing guidelines, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching their faces, wash their hands thoroughly and wear a mask if they will be in a place where it’s hard to maintain social distancing and wear a mask in public.

Physical health

Being stuck at home does not mean being stuck on the couch. Studies have shown that sedentary behavior lowers immune functions and can lead to a number of ailments, so physical activity is essential to maintaining good health. Here are a few suggestions on how to stay fit at home.

Eat healthy foods

Stand up frequently and keep moving throughout the day

Start slowly and perform exercises that suit your fitness level and health status

Participate in an online exercise program or follow a streaming video regimen

Establish a home-based routine that includes exercises like planks, push-ups, squats and lunges

Spend time outdoors when you can do so safely

Mental and emotional health

A majority of Americans report experiencing increased stress over the coronavirus and related economic issues. Add to that extended periods of isolation, and the impact on individuals and families can be dramatic. The following are suggestions on maintaining mental and emotional health during the pandemic.

Sleep regular hours and maintain a schedule

Practice meditation and relaxation techniques

Call or video chat with friends and family

Try new things or participate in a creative activity

Plan family activities like board games, learning opportunities, crafts or movie nights

Seek professional help if you need it

The coronavirus crisis is presenting an unprecedented challenge for people and businesses around the world. Texas Mutual supports the efforts of agencies and organizations working to keep our communities safe. For information on what employers can do to help their businesses and their people, visit Coronavirus Resources and Recommendations