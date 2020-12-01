Texas Mutual Sponsored Content: Safe Driving Over the Holidays

TEXAS MUTUAL SPONSORED CONTENT — The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of people traveling in the U.S., but millions of Americans will take to the road this holiday season. Travel is expected to rebound significantly from the lows of the pandemic as people take the opportunity to see family members for the first time in months. Traditionally, the holidays are the busiest time of year for travel so it’s important that drivers — whether they’re traveling for work or leisure — take extra precautions.

In 2019, 67 people were killed on Texas roads during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday driving periods. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), there were 37 fatalities over Thanksgiving, 6 at Christmas, and 24 during New Year’s travel. This is only a portion of the 36,096 fatalities on U.S. roads last year which is why driver safety should be an essential part of any employee training program.

Increased traffic, extended travel times and weather-related road conditions all present drivers with significant challenges during the holiday season. These driving tips can help Texans safely reach their destination.

Maintain your vehicle. Check your oil, coolant, wipers and tires before beginning your travel.

Carry the right equipment. Flashlight, jack, fully inflated spare tire, phone charger, blankets, emergency food and water, roadside flares, ice scraper, hand warmers and jumper cables are all part of a well-stocked travel kit.

Watch your speed. With heavy traffic during the holidays, controlling speed becomes especially important.

Texas Mutual Insurance Company is deeply committed to driver safety. By spreading the word about how to avoid seasonal road hazards, we’re helping our employees and our neighbors have a healthier, happier and more festive holiday.

