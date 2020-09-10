Texas Mutual Sponsored Content: Keep Active During the COVID-19 Crisis – It’s a Step in a Healthy Direction

TEXAS MUTUAL SPONSORED CONTENT — The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted the way we live in numerous ways, including exercise routines. But the need to stay active remains as vital as ever. Being isolated should not mean being sedentary. Individuals should make sure they move and take steps to stay healthy even under these unusual circumstances.

As the state’s number one workers’ comp provider, Texas Mutual understands that changes in a routine can have a major impact on health. Walking, for example, is an extremely healthy activity, but it’s too often taken for granted. Texans who find themselves working from home or spending less time participating in normal activities might not realize the degree to which they’ve decreased their daily movement. By making a conscious effort to walk, move and stay active, you and your workers can remain fit and be in a much better position to resume normal activity as the state emerges from this crisis.

Walking has numerous benefits including improving your mood, reducing anxiety, burning calories, boosting immunity and alleviating joint pain. It also lowers your risk of heart disease. The CDC recommends adults spend a minimum of 150 minutes a week (about 30 minutes a day, five days a week) participating in some kind of physical activity. By getting outside and walking on a regular basis, you’ll help meet that goal and improve your overall health.

To get more steps in every day, try these suggestions:

Use technology. Use a fitness tracker or pedometer to count steps and help ensure you meet your goals.

Incorporate entertainment. Listen to music or watch videos on your phone to extend your outing.

Get a dog. Walking a dog can help make sure you both get needed exercise.

Make it social. Taking a walk with others in your household (or participating in sports or games) makes for a more enjoyable way to stay fit.

Walk and talk. Give yourself a virtual walking partner by talking on the phone as you take your steps.

Be deliberate. Look for opportunities to get up and move, and make a conscious effort to take more steps.

Bike riding, taking a hike, having a home exercise regimen and even doing household chores are all helpful ways to maintain fitness while social distancing.